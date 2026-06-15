Friends—

Let me tell you the truth, because that’s the whole point of this place.

For three years, almost everything Blue Amp Media has made has been free. The monologues. The news reactions. The takedowns. The daily, exhausting, necessary work of naming what’s actually happening while the rest of the press reads you the weather and calls a coup a “controversy.” All of it, free, for anyone who showed up.

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That doesn’t change. Hear me on that one. The free work stays free—because the free work is the fight, and the fight belongs to everybody.

But starting this month, we’re building something new on top of it: a members’ room. A place for the people who don’t just watch the work, but want to be part of the team that makes it. And the team gets things the public doesn’t.

Here’s what’s on the inside.

Cliff’s weekly insider newsletter. Once a week, I sit down and write the read I can’t publish in the open—the sharper take, the thing I actually think before it gets sanded down for a public post, the strategy I’d only talk through with people in the room. Members only.

The big investigations. When David Shuster brings his Emmy-winning instincts to a story, when Ellie Leonard pulls another thread loose in the Epstein files, when Lawrence Winnerman maps out exactly how AI is coming for your paycheck, and when I go digging into who’s really paying for what—the full, deep version goes to members. Not everything. The big swings.

A members-only live. The whole team, no script, no public stream, no clip cut for strangers later. Just us and the people who pulled up a chair, working it out in real time.

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And the room itself. The private chat. The weekly Q&A. A community of people who are, every last one of them, done being polite about fascism.

Now here’s the part I need you to actually believe: a membership isn’t just money. You’re buying a seat at the table—and there is a world of difference between watching a fight and standing in it. Members aren’t our patrons. They’re our team.

We get to do this work because we’re small, stubborn, and beholden to exactly nobody—no network, no billionaire, no advertiser deciding what we’re allowed to say out loud. The only thing that keeps it that way is you.

So I’m asking you to join us. To open the room, we’re taking founding members at 40% off the annual—$36 for the whole year—through the end of June. After that, it’s $60, and the founding rate is gone for good.

Thirty-six dollars. Three bucks a month. For a seat at the table and a hand in the fight.

Pull up a chair.

—Cliff