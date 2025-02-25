Ch Ch Ch Changes - And All Day Livestream NOW
Turn and face the strange...oh and fight the right wing from right here! Schedule for all day live stream today at the bottom
Well, not that much change, really. We explained to our longtime Blue Letter readers over email yesterday that Substack—due to its easy usability, multi-media capabilities (embedded video, livestreaming...more on this in a sec!) and building blocks for a true interactive community—would become our new home for The Blue Letter, and Blue Amp brand, always…