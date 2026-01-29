Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Uppendahl's avatar
Steve Uppendahl
1h

I heard Bruce's song yesterday and shared it far and wide. I didn't know about Bragg's. Good on him. Looks like I'll be spreading another one.

Keep on keeping, songwriters.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Leslie Dyer's avatar
Leslie Dyer
1h

Loved these song! They brought tears to my eyes.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture