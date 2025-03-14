Blue Letter Week-in-Review: Is Trump Going To Invade Canada??
I don't need your civil war. It feeds the rich, while it buries the poor. You're power-hungry, sellin soldiers in a human grocery store--Ain't that fresh? I don't need your civil war. Ooh, no, no -GnR
Oh…Canada??
Look, we’ve seen a lot of insane headlines in the Trump era, but the fact an actual U.S. congressman felt the need to introduce a bill preventing America from invading Canada? That’s a new level of dystopian absurdity. Yet, here we are.
Rep. Shri Thanedar, Detroit Democrat, has co-sponsored a bill saying, “no, let’s not go to war with Canada.…