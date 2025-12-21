This week’s Blue Amp Media Video RoundUp brings together a set of conversations that cut through the noise and get to the stakes—political, moral, and human—driving the headlines right now.

From investigative reporting on U.S. military actions and erased evidence, to hard conversations about democratic breakdown and the long-term cost of normalized extremism, these shows share a common thread: accountability. Not the performative kind, but the uncomfortable, necessary kind that power would rather avoid.

You’ll hear directly from journalists, veterans, strategists, and organizers who aren’t interested in hot takes or cable-news theater. Instead, they’re asking the questions that actually matter: Who is making these decisions? Who pays the price? And why do the same patterns keep repeating—until someone forces them into the light?

If you missed any of these conversations, this roundup is your chance to catch up. If you saw them already, they’re worth revisiting—because none of this is theoretical anymore.