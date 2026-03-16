They want you to believe the midterms are already over.

That’s not an accident. The slow drumbeat of “Trump might cancel the elections,” “Republicans will find a way,” “why bother” — that’s not analysis. That’s a suppression operation. And we’re not playing along.

This Wednesday, March 18, from 11am to 11pm ET, Blue Amp Media is going live for 12 straight hours to say what needs to be said, loudly and without apology: the 2026 midterms are happening. Democracy is not optional. And we are going to fight like it.

BAM SubstackaPalooza: “Midterms ARE Happening” Wednesday, March 18 · 11am–11pm ET · Right here on Substack

We’re bringing in 20+ guests who have been in the rooms, on the front lines, and in the fight. People who don’t do false comfort and don’t traffic in doom. People who will tell you exactly what is at stake — and what to do about it.

Joining us on Wednesday:

Steve Schmidt · Malcolm Nance · Chris Matthews · Jon Tester · Maritsa Georgiou · Julie Roginsky · Wajahat Ali · Miles Taylor · Xander Schultz · Glenn Kirschner · Lev Parnas · Olga Lautman · Joe Walsh · Brian Karem · Rachel Bitecofer · Joy Reid · Qasim Rashid · Eric Lullove · Reed Galen · Chris Kluwe · Bill Corbett · Mike Madrid · …and more

Drop in for an hour. Stay for the whole day. Share it with someone who needs to hear that the fight isn’t over — because it isn’t.

Remember, remember the third of November. We do. And we’re making sure you do too.

Set a reminder. Mark your calendar. Show up Wednesday.

We’ll see you at 11.

— Cliff, David, and the whole BAM team