Beginning Tuesday, January 13, 2026, BAM is excited to bring you The Matt McNeil Show live from AM 950 — The Progressive Voice of Minnesota! 🎙️ Every weekday 4:05 PM — 6 PM ET, we’ll be simulcasting Matt’s engaging, provocative, and wide-ranging discussions across all our channels — from Substack to social media.

Hosted by Matt McNeil, a lifelong Minnesotan, veteran broadcaster, husband, and father of three, The Matt McNeil Show tackles politics with a progressive lens while diving into topics that matter to everyday Americans. Matt doesn’t just talk policy — he explores life: politics, community, parenting, religion, entertainment, gardening, business, sports, and more — and he does it with insight, humor, and heart.

Matt’s decades of broadcast experience include Armed Forces Radio and years of connecting with listeners across Minnesota and beyond. His show features in-depth interviews with politicians, pundits, authors, activists, artists, and you — the audience. Whether it’s unpacking the latest political news or talking about things that bring us together, The Matt McNeil Show is a must-listen every weekday afternoon.

At BAM, we believe in amplifying thoughtful conversation, fearless analysis, and voices that challenge the status quo. That’s why we’re proud to simulcast this show — bringing progressive discourse right to your feed, inbox, and ears. Tune in 4:05 –6 PM ET, Monday through Friday, starting January 13th, and be part of the conversation. 🎧

Stay informed. Stay engaged. Stay BAM.