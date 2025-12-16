Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shelley Burns's avatar
Shelley Burns
4h

Incredible and shocking account. And so disappointing regarding the Times.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kim's avatar
Kim
3h

It’s a woman issue, not as important as money issues. Time and time again, this is what men think.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture