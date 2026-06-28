250 years ago, a group of colonists decided they’d rather fight than kneel.

This Saturday, the country they built turns 250—and we’re marking the anniversary in a moment those founders would recognize cold: a government run by people who treat the Constitution as an obstacle, a press that keeps sanding the edges off authoritarianism until it sounds like a personnel dispute, and a predator class that buys the politics it wants and sends the rest of us the bill.

That is exactly why Blue Amp exists.

We name them.

We refuse the both‑sides fog.

We do the work the cable networks won’t.

And it’s why we have a tier called Fascism Fighter—for the people who don’t just read about the fight, they fund it. For the 250th, we’ve set its price somewhere you’ll never forget: $250. Two hundred fifty dollars, for 250 years. It’s the founders’ tier, and it’s permanent.

If $250 isn’t your year, get in anyway—because the worst thing you can do at a moment like this is nothing. Right through the holiday weekend, an annual membership is 40% off: $36 instead of $60. Once it’s over—Sunday night—the price goes back to $60. So if you’ve been meaning to join, this is your window.

I Want My Country Back!

We can mark 250 years with a parade and a hot dog, or with a fight.

We’re picking the fight.

Come stand in it with us.

— Cliff